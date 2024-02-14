 
 
Intimate Networking & In-depth Learning, Catered for BD&L Professionals.

We bring together cross-functional experts from pharma, biotech and VCs to share best practices in due diligence, capital raising and M&A, licensing, and strategic alliance transactions. 

With general BD&L sessions and two tracks dedicated to asset-based and platform/non-molecule-driven deals, attendees can customize their learning experience and gain insights that will help them unlock the potential of a deal and drive a company’s competitive position in the marketplace.

Featured Keynote

Konstantina Katcheves, SVP, Innovative Medicines Business Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals 

Partnerships are inherently complex, demanding a balance of innovation, strategy, and adaptability to thrive. Mastering the forces driving pharma and biotech collaborations will define your role in shaping the future of deal-making. 

Konstantina Katcheves
Town and Country Resort

Fierce BD&L is Now in San Diego!

Town and Country Resort
Voted Best Resort in San Diego by San Diego Magazine

Join us at this landmark resort in San Diego’s Mission Valley! 
500 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA 92108

The Town and Country has been a staple in hotel circle for more than 60 years and recently completed an impressive, multi-million dollar renovation. Enjoy new, midcentury modern guest rooms, three new dining outlets including ARLO restaurant, a new sun-drenched pool deck with a zero-entry pool, sand volleyball court, and much more!

Key Topics Covered for BD&L​ 

  Deal Drivers and Investment Priorities for Big Pharma and VCs

  Operating Models for Search and Evaluation to Advance Innovation

  IP Due Diligence Issues that can Derail a Deal 

  Dealmaking Trends and Insights for New Modalities and Technologies

  Alternative Deal Constructs and Creative Financing 

  Negotiating and Evaluating Platform Deals 

BD&L Agenda at a Glance

TUE

Apr 29

Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
8:45am - 12:00pm

Networking Lunch
12:00pm - 1:00pm

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
1:00pm - 5:00pm

Networking Reception
5:00pm - 6:00pm

WED

Apr 30

Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am

General Sessions & Networking
8:45am - 1:00pm

Networking Lunch
12:00pm - 1:00pm

Asset Based Deals
1:00pm - 3:00pm

Platform Deals
1:00pm - 3:00pm

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
3:00pm - 5:15pm

Networking Reception
5:15 pm - 6:15pm

THU

May 1

Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am

General Sessions & Networking
8:45am - 12:30pm

Networking Lunch
12:30pm - 1:30pm

Conference Concludes
1:30pm

Seamlessly schedule your One-on-One meetings!

Every attendee has the ability to schedule One-on-One Meetings through the official event app, which is designed to streamline your meeting experience.

Keep an eye out for the launch of the Fierce Pharma Engage App, where you’ll find everything you need to manage your event experience seamlessly.

With the Fierce Pharma Engage App, you can:

  • Search for participating companies
  • Identify potential partners with advanced search tools
  • Request & accept meetings with other attendees
  • Manage all your scheduled meetings in one convenient place

Get ready to maximize your networking opportunities with ease!

Explore flexible partnership models, licensing deals, platform and non-asset deals, M&A opportunities, and build deal structures to maximize potential and profitable collaboration.
Examine the differences in valuation and alternative deal structures for creative financing.
Hear what it takes to draft and negotiate key contract terms to minimize future risk.
Gain insights on successful product launches, and tailored brand messaging, emphasizing the importance of customized communication to resonate with target audiences.

