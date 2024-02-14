Intimate Networking & In-depth Learning, Catered for BD&L Professionals.
We bring together cross-functional experts from pharma, biotech and VCs to share best practices in due diligence, capital raising and M&A, licensing, and strategic alliance transactions.
With general BD&L sessions and two tracks dedicated to asset-based and platform/non-molecule-driven deals, attendees can customize their learning experience and gain insights that will help them unlock the potential of a deal and drive a company’s competitive position in the marketplace.
Last Chance to Register!
Featured Keynote
Konstantina Katcheves, SVP, Innovative Medicines Business Development at Teva Pharmaceuticals
Partnerships are inherently complex, demanding a balance of innovation, strategy, and adaptability to thrive. Mastering the forces driving pharma and biotech collaborations will define your role in shaping the future of deal-making.
Fierce BD&L is Now in San Diego!
Town and Country Resort
Voted Best Resort in San Diego by San Diego Magazine
Join us at this landmark resort in San Diego’s Mission Valley!
500 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA 92108
The Town and Country has been a staple in hotel circle for more than 60 years and recently completed an impressive, multi-million dollar renovation. Enjoy new, midcentury modern guest rooms, three new dining outlets including ARLO restaurant, a new sun-drenched pool deck with a zero-entry pool, sand volleyball court, and much more!
Key Topics Covered for BD&L
Deal Drivers and Investment Priorities for Big Pharma and VCs
Operating Models for Search and Evaluation to Advance Innovation
IP Due Diligence Issues that can Derail a Deal
Dealmaking Trends and Insights for New Modalities and Technologies
Alternative Deal Constructs and Creative Financing
Negotiating and Evaluating Platform Deals
BD&L Agenda at a Glance
TUE
Apr 29
Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am
General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
8:45am - 12:00pm
Networking Lunch
12:00pm - 1:00pm
General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
1:00pm - 5:00pm
Networking Reception
5:00pm - 6:00pm
WED
Apr 30
Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am
General Sessions & Networking
8:45am - 1:00pm
Networking Lunch
12:00pm - 1:00pm
Tracks
Asset Based Deals
1:00pm - 3:00pm
Tracks
Platform Deals
1:00pm - 3:00pm
General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
3:00pm - 5:15pm
Networking Reception
5:15 pm - 6:15pm
THU
May 1
Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am
General Sessions & Networking
8:45am - 12:30pm
Networking Lunch
12:30pm - 1:30pm
Conference Concludes
1:30pm
Seamlessly schedule your One-on-One meetings!
Every attendee has the ability to schedule One-on-One Meetings through the official event app, which is designed to streamline your meeting experience.
Keep an eye out for the launch of the Fierce Pharma Engage App, where you’ll find everything you need to manage your event experience seamlessly.
With the Fierce Pharma Engage App, you can:
- Search for participating companies
- Identify potential partners with advanced search tools
- Request & accept meetings with other attendees
- Manage all your scheduled meetings in one convenient place
Get ready to maximize your networking opportunities with ease!