 
 
Medical Affairs Helpful Links
Med Affairs Home Agenda Advisory Board Partners Meet the Partners FAQ Join The Mailing List
MEDICAL AFFAIRS COMMUNITY

The Medical Affairs community explores how technology and industry advancements are reshaping the field.

Fierce Pharma Engage brings together the medical affairs community and offers a comprehensive look at strategies to unify scientific messaging, enhance cross-functional collaboration, and position medical affairs as a key strategic partner. The conference program will feature valuable insights for medical affairs, field medical, and medical communications executives, designed to address the unique strategic and operational challenges and opportunities faced by these teams. Don’t miss the chance to connect with industry leaders and elevate your medical affairs organization’s impact.

Complimentary passes are available for Medical Affairs professionals at a pharma, biotech or medical device company if you commit to participating in up to eight 1:1 meetings with our event partners. 

STAY IN THE KNOW

COMPLIMENTARY PASSES AVAILABLE TO QUAILIFIED MEDICAL AFFAIRS PROFESSIONALS

Learn. Network. Connect.

All registrations are subject to approval by Fierce Life Sciences.

Get Your Free Pass Now

Medical Affairs Agenda at a Glance

TUE

Apr 29

Registration Opens
12:00pm - 5:00pm

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
12:45pm - 5:00pm

Networking Reception
5:00 - 6:00pm

WED

Apr 30

Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am

General Sessions, Interactive Roundtables & 1:1 Meetings
8:45am - 12:30pm

Networking Lunch
12:30pm - 1:30pm

General Sessions, Interactive Roundtables & 1:1 Meetings
1:30pm - 5:15pm

Networking Reception
5:15pm - 6:15pm

THU

May 1

Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am

General Sessions
8:45am - 10:45am

Workshop: AI in Action
11:15am - 12:30pm

Networking Lunch
12:45pm - 1:45pm

Conference Concludes
1:45pm

VIEW FULL AGENDA

Build a unified scientific voice through collaboration and leadership

Agile Evidence Generation
Agile Evidence Generation
Develop a cohesive framework for integrated evidence generation, driving value across the product lifecycle from strategy to execution. 
Patient-Centered Innovation
Patient-Centered Innovation
Gain insights into how patient-driven science is shaping medical advancements and transforming healthcare solutions. 
Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory Expertise
Master the FDA's SIUU guidance and learn strategies to confidently navigate regulatory complexities in Medical Affairs. 
Optimized Clinical Trial Collaboration
Optimized Clinical Trial Collaboration
Learn how to strengthen Medical Affairs’ role in clinical trials by improving patient recruitment, retention, and stakeholder engagement for successful outcomes.

Key Topics Covered for Medical Affairs

  AI Advancements Shaping Medical Affairs

  Omnichannel Excellence for Stakeholder Engagement 

  Empowering Storytelling in Medical Affairs 

  Advanced Techniques for Measuring Impact

  Product Launches in the Digital Age 

  Cross-Functional Collaboration 

JOIN OUR MAILING LIST
Med Affairs Topics

Let's work together!

Find out why Fierce Pharma Engage is the right show for you.

CONTACT US