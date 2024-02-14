 
 
Pharma Marketing Helpful Links
Pharma Marketing Home Agenda Advisory Board Sunset Cruise FAQ Join the Mailing List
Pharma Marketing

Unlock the Full Potential of Your Marketing Strategies & Discover Innovative Solutions

Fierce Pharma Engage is an exclusive, invite-only summit that brings together executive-level marketing professionals in the life sciences industry face-to-face with top relevant industry solution providers for two and a half days of pre-scheduled, 1-to-1 meetings and exclusive networking opportunities.

Join us for a relaxing, exquisite, intimate setting that will provide the perfect backdrop to meet, engage, and do business with unprecedented ease, effectiveness, and speed. Amidst the high-level discussions and networking, take a moment to bask in the sun during our networking breaks and Sunset Cruise in the San Diego Bay.

STAY UPDATED

Welcome to Fierce Pharma Engage

Where engaging conversations lead to breakthrough ideas and industry changing deals.

The Fierce Pharma Engage Experience Gives You

One-to-One Meetings
One-to-One Meetings
A program that connects qualified attendees and our strategic event partners through 15-minute, 1:1 meetings designed to maximize your time with efficient and constructive introductions.
Meet the Partners
Engaging Content
Engaging Content
Hear content tailored to you and your peers to encourage insightful conversations. Take part in in-depth discussions and leave with innovative strategies to stay ahead of the competition.
View Agenda
Unlimited Networking
Unlimited Networking
Solidify existing relationships and build strong connections with new decision makers during coffee breaks, cocktail hours, receptions, event meals, educational seminars, and more!
Sunset Cruise
Sunset Cruise
Who said you cannot have fun at conferences? Enjoy an relaxing evening out at sea with your peers.
Get Ready for Fun
Exclusive Venue
Exclusive Venue
The Town and Country Resort was Voted Best Resort in San Diego by San Diego Magazine
Book Your Room Now

The 2025 Pharma Marketing Agenda at a Glance

TUE

Apr 29

Registration Opens
12:00pm - 5:00pm

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
12:45pm - 5:00pm

Networking Reception
5:00pm - 6:00pm

WED

Apr 30

Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
8:45am - 12:30pm

Networking Lunch
12:30pm - 1:30pm

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
1:30pm - 5:15pm

Networking Reception
5:15pm - 6:15pm

Sunset Cruise!
6:30pm - 9:00pm

THU

May 1

Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am

General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
8:45am - 1:00pm

Networking Lunch
1:00 - 2:00pm

Conference Concludes
2:00pm

View the Pharma Marketing Agenda
Engage Interview with Fierce Pharma

Pharma Marketing in 2025: A Conversation with Fierce Pharma

 

Check out this insightful Q&A between Rebecca Willumson, Publisher, Fierce Pharma and Stephanie Butler, Producer, Fierce Pharma Engage

VIEW THE ARTICLE

How It Works

Be a part of an exclusive invite-only forum

You’ll participate in a tailored event with focused, inspirational content and unique peer to peer networking experiences. In addition, to exclusive off-site activities, all refreshment breaks, and reception are completely complimentary. Join a select community of leaders at Fierce Pharma Engage.

Join intimate group interactive sessions

Take part in various opportunities to openly discuss your biggest priorities and build relationships with your peers throughout the event – from small group discussions, interactive presentations, reception, and off-site networking activities. This is the perfect opportunity to network with fellow attendees in a relaxed and social setting while creating lasting memories of your time at Fierce Pharma Engage.

Connect 1:1 with our trusted event partners

The 1:1 meeting format is designed to match profiled senior executives from top pharma and biotech companies with our trusted event partners. The entire event serves as a platform to bring key stakeholders together for dedicated networking, relationship building, and targeted conversations.

Key Topics Covered for Pharma Marketing

  Utilizing AI to Demystify Metrics

  Driving Personalization and Engagement

  Utilizing Big Data for Smarter Marketing

  Building Patient-Centric Pharma Campaigns

Pharma Marketing Topics

Learn, Network, Connect and Have Some Fun!

Let's work together!

Find out why Fierce Pharma Engage is the right show for you.

CONTACT US