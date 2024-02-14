Unlock the Full Potential of Your Marketing Strategies & Discover Innovative Solutions
Fierce Pharma Engage is an exclusive, invite-only summit that brings together executive-level marketing professionals in the life sciences industry face-to-face with top relevant industry solution providers for two and a half days of pre-scheduled, 1-to-1 meetings and exclusive networking opportunities.
Join us for a relaxing, exquisite, intimate setting that will provide the perfect backdrop to meet, engage, and do business with unprecedented ease, effectiveness, and speed. Amidst the high-level discussions and networking, take a moment to bask in the sun during our networking breaks and Sunset Cruise in the San Diego Bay.
The Fierce Pharma Engage Experience Gives You
The 2025 Pharma Marketing Agenda at a Glance
TUE
Apr 29
Registration Opens
12:00pm - 5:00pm
General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
12:45pm - 5:00pm
Networking Reception
5:00pm - 6:00pm
WED
Apr 30
Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am
General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
8:45am - 12:30pm
Networking Lunch
12:30pm - 1:30pm
General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
1:30pm - 5:15pm
Networking Reception
5:15pm - 6:15pm
Sunset Cruise!
6:30pm - 9:00pm
THU
May 1
Networking Breakfast & Registration
8:00am - 8:45am
General Sessions & 1:1 Meetings
8:45am - 1:00pm
Networking Lunch
1:00 - 2:00pm
Conference Concludes
2:00pm
Pharma Marketing in 2025: A Conversation with Fierce Pharma
Check out this insightful Q&A between Rebecca Willumson, Publisher, Fierce Pharma and Stephanie Butler, Producer, Fierce Pharma Engage
How It Works
Be a part of an exclusive invite-only forum
Join intimate group interactive sessions
Connect 1:1 with our trusted event partners
Key Topics Covered for Pharma Marketing
Utilizing AI to Demystify Metrics
Driving Personalization and Engagement
Utilizing Big Data for Smarter Marketing
Building Patient-Centric Pharma Campaigns